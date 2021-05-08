Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

CNSWF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

CNSWF stock opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,304.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $990.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

