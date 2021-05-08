Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Financial Review

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Consolidated Edison and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 11.06% 7.77% 2.43% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Edison and VivoPower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 5 6 1 0 1.67 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus target price of $76.36, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Edison and VivoPower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 2.13 $1.34 billion $4.37 17.87 VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.87 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,673 in-service line transformers; 3,729 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,210 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,341 miles of mains and 377,490 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

