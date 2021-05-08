Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.