CONSOL Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 10,420 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 call options.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $459.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 270,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

