Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Conduent has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

