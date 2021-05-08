Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Conduent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Conduent has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
