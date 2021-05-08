Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 19th

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.
NYSE SID opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.