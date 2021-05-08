CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. 8,887,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,921. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $29,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

