Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

