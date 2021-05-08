Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Cominar REIT stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

