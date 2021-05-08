Comerica Bank Sells 612 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $226.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

