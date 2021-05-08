Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,683. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

FHN stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.