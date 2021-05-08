Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.88, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

