Comerica Bank Has $9.15 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $195.16 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

