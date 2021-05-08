Comerica Bank Acquires 1,537 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $93.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

