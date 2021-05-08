Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1,979.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.38 or 0.02327816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00621678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

