Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLNC. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE CLNC opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.