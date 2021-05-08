Colliers Securities Weighs in on Myomo, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MYO. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $9.63 on Friday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.