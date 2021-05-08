Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace Sells 25,279 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CL opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

