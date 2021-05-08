CoinDeal Token (CDL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $19.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00793293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,563.33 or 0.09490569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044537 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.