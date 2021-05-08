Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 870,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,094,000 after acquiring an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

