Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.26

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 1757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.