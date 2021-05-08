CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.89.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.