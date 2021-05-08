Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $77.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.24.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
