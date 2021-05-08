CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $1.31 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and $29,238.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021273 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,638,623 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

