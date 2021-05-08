Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head to Head Review

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Clipper Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 1 6 0 2.63

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $21.95, suggesting a potential downside of 15.32%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.11% -3.80% -0.42% Essential Properties Realty Trust 31.54% 3.73% 2.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clipper Realty and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $116.17 million 1.21 -$1.66 million $0.50 17.44 Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 21.85 $41.84 million $0.63 41.14

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Clipper Realty pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

