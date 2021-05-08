Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.48. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 109,212 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

