Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of CLNE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 8,919,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

