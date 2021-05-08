Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 255 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

ESPO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,642. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.