Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

