Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 46 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.73. 4,680,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,858. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

