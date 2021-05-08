Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,849. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -425.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

