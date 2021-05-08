CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 129,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 193,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

CK Hutchison Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.