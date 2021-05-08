Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $13,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.09 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

