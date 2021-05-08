Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,090,816 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of Cisco Systems worth $545,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 85,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 81,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,766,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,365,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

