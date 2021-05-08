Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cintas by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co increased its position in Cintas by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 17,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $360.67 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

