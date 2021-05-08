Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$12.47. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.17, with a volume of 763,276 shares changing hands.

CGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$791.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

