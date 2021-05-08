Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $11.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPXGF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

