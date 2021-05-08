Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,602 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 873 put options.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $21.57 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.19). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

