Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.18. 1,757,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

