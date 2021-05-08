CIBC Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

