CIBC Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

BLX stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.09. 534,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,282. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

