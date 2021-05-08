CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $180.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. Trisura Group has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $128.36.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.