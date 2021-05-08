Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

