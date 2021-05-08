Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,426.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,406.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $888.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

