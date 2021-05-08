China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 3,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 68,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

