Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

