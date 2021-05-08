Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Chiasma alerts:

CHMA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chiasma by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.