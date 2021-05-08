Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

