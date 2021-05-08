Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.10. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

