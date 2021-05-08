ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 854,668 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $26.63.

CCXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

