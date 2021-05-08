Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). On average, analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

